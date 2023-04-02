Stars React to Elon Musk Making People Pay to Keep Their Twitter Verification Blue Checkmarks

The stars are speaking out about Elon Musk‘s recent changes at Twitter.

If you didn’t know, the company makes users pay $8 each month to obtain a blue verification checkmark through a subscription to Twitter Blue, in an attempt to make money for the company.

Legacy users who already received a blue checkmark in the past – celebrities, influencers, editors and notable media personalities – will also apparently be losing the mark soon.

And now, the stars are reacting to the idea that they must pay monthly in order to keep their checkmarks.

