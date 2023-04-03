Will Chris Evans Return as Captain America? Here's His Honest Answer

Is Chris Evans ever going to return as Marvel’s Captain America? He was asked about returning to the MCU in the role that shot him to stardom.

The 41-year-old actor gave a very thoughtful answer, but ultimately, fans might not be happy with it!

When asked about ever returning as Steve Rogers/Captain America, Chris told fans at the C2E2 fan convention (via Variety), “It’s tough, because look, I love that role deeply. He means so much to me, and I really do. I think there’s more Steve Rogers stories tell, sure. But at the same time, I’m very, very precious with it…it’s like this little shiny thing that I have that I love so much, and I just don’t want to mess up in any way, and I was a part of something that was so special for the special period of time and in a way, it really landed so well.

He then added, “As much as I’m connected to that role and love telling those stories and working with those people. It doesn’t quite feel right right now.”

Chris last appeared in the MCU in 2019′s Avengers: Endgame, where his character ended his reign as the beloved character. He passed the torch to Anthony Mackie, who is now filming Captain America 4!

