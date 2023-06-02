Jonah Hill & Girlfriend Olivia Millar Welcome First Child Together!

Jonah Hill is a dad!

On Friday (June 2), it was revealed that the 39-year-old Wolf of Wall Street actor and his girlfriend Olivia Millar recently welcomed their first child together, his rep confirmed to People.

Keep reading to find out more…

As of right now, no other details – including the baby’s sex and birth date – have been publicly shared yet.

News of Jonah becoming a dad comes after his sister Beanie Feldstein married girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts on May 20.

It appears as if Jonah skipped the wedding as he was not seen in any of the wedding photos published by Vogue.

Jonah and Olivia were first linked back in August 2022 when they were spotted kissing while enjoying a day at the beach in Malibu.

Congrats to the new parents!