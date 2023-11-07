'Ghosts' Season 3 - 9 Stars Expected to Return!

Ghosts is coming back to our TVs soon.

The television series, which was adapted to American television for CBS from the British series of the same name, first premiered in 2021, with a second season that followed in 2022.

The show follows married New York couple Samantha and Jay Arondekar, who inherit a beautiful country house only to find that it is falling apart and inhabited by ghosts who died on the mansion’s grounds.

In January 2023, the series was renewed for a third season. While there’s no premiere date set for Season 3 yet due to the Hollywood strikes, we already have a good idea of who may be returning.

Find out who is likely returning for Ghosts Season 3…