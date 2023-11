Jung Kook is opening up about his incredible career.

The 26-year-old BTS superstar spoke out in a candid conversation with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, out now.

During the conversation, he spoke about his experience as a boy band member, going solo, the return of his record-breaking group in 2025, and what else he might want to do beyond music.

Find out what Jung Kook had to say…