'The Queen's Gambit' Broadway Musical Finds Writing Team

“The Queen’s Gambit” is heading to Broadway in the form of a musical!

The Walter Tevis book, which became a hit Netflix series, will be adapted once again, but this time for the stage and set to music, which was first revealed to be in the works back in 2021.

Now, the writing team has been revealed, with a famous singer working on the music and lyrics!

Singer Mitski has been tapped to write the music and lyrics for the upcoming musical, with Eboni Booth writing the book. The musical will be directed by Whitney White, marking an all female creative team.

“Before Level Forward even brought the idea of making a musical of The Queen’s Gambit, I was a fan of the Netflix show, and an even greater fan of the original novel,” Mitski shared in a statement, via Deadline. “So I was already determined to be a member of this team. And then I met Eboni and Whitney, and my determination grew tenfold! I absolutely had to be a part of this! I am ecstatic to get to work with all of these amazing creatives, who’ve each built beautiful and unique repertoires of their own.”

The upcoming The Queen’s Gambit musical is being produced by Level Forward, who has also produced such shows as Jagged Little Pill and Slave Play, as well as Tony-winning performer Adrienne Warren, Lawryn LaCroix and Tony-winning producer Mara Isaacs.

The Queen’s Gambit is about orphan turned chess prodigy Beth Harmon.

“As soon as she touches a pawn, her senses grow sharper, her thinking clearer, and for the first time in her life she feels herself fully in control. By the age of sixteen, she’s competing for the U.S. Open championship,” the synopsis reads.

Earlier this year, Mitski was nominated for an Oscar for her song “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once.