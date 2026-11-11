Dave Portnoy Responds to Sofia Franklyn’s Suggestion He Slept With Alex Cooper

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Dave Portnoy is addressing speculation about whether he ever hooked up with Alex Cooper.

The 49-year-old Barstool Sports founder responded to a suggestion made by Sofia Franklyn in her new memoir, Daddy Issues, which was released on Tuesday (November 10).

In the book, Sofia recalls an incident involving Dave and Alex during the former Call Her Daddy co-hosts’ contract negotiations with Barstool Sports in 2020.

She questions whether the two had previously slept together after noticing what she perceived as unusual behavior from Alex during a meeting at Dave‘s apartment.

Now, Dave is responding directly to the speculation during a new podcast appearance.

Did Dave Portnoy and Alex Cooper Ever Hook Up?

During the Wednesday (November 11) episode of Tea by The Toast with Dave Portnoy, hosted by Claudia Oshry and Jackie Oshry, Dave denied Sofia‘s suggestion that he and Alex had previously been intimate.

“She knows for a fact that’s not true,” he said of Sofia‘s speculation.

When Claudia asked whether he and Alex had ever kissed or made out, Dave responded, “We didn’t even like each other.”

He also denied that Alex had visited his apartment before the meeting described in Sofia‘s memoir.

According to People, Sofia describes feeling suspicious about Alex‘s behavior when they arrived at Dave‘s apartment to discuss the future of Call Her Daddy.

She recalls that Alex seemed unusually quiet during the visit, leading her to wonder whether the two had been together before.

“I expect Alex to make a joke about the place, but she’s uncharacteristically awkward and doesn’t say a thing. Something gives me the vibe she’s been here before. Jesus Christ, did they f–k or something?” she writes in the book.

Sofia also claims Dave made a comment suggesting Alex was already familiar with the building’s rooftop.

However, Sofia does not claim to have witnessed a sexual encounter between the two, and her memoir presents the possibility as a suspicion rather than a confirmed event.

Dave disputed her interpretation during the interview, insisting that neither woman had previously visited his apartment before their meeting.

What Happened Between Alex Cooper and Sofia Franklyn?

Alex and Sofia originally launched Call Her Daddy together in 2018, becoming hugely popular while working under Dave‘s Barstool Sports company.

However, their friendship and professional partnership fell apart in 2020 amid disagreements over contract negotiations.

According to Sofia‘s account in Daddy Issues, Dave offered the women $500,000 each to remain with Barstool for another year, with an opportunity to secure ownership of the podcast’s intellectual property.

Sofia wanted to pursue an independent deal, while Alex ultimately chose to remain with Barstool.

The two parted ways, and Alex continued hosting Call Her Daddy alone before moving the podcast to Spotify in 2021 and later signing a deal with SiriusXM in 2024.

Sofia has since launched her own podcast, Sofia with an F, and is revisiting their falling-out in her newly released memoir.

The book has already prompted several headlines, including Sofia‘s suggestion that Alex may have leaked a private photo involving her ex-boyfriend Noah Syndergaard.

Alex previously discussed her version of the Call Her Daddy breakup in the Hulu documentary Call Her Alex, explaining that she chose to accept Barstool’s offer when Sofia wanted to leave.

Posted To:Alex Cooper Barstool Sports Books Call Her Daddy Claudia Oshry Dave Portnoy Jackie Oshry Podcasts Sofia Franklyn The Toast