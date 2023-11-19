Top Stories
Sun, 19 November 2023 at 3:43 pm

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dead at 96

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dead at 96

Rosalynn Carter has died.

The former First Lady, who served alongside President Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981, passed away on Sunday (November 19), the Carter Center announced.

Prior to her death, Rosalynn had been suffering from dementia and had entered hospice care on Friday (November 17).

In a statement, former President Carter said: “Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished. She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

The couple was married for 77 years.

In addition to her role as First Lady of the United States, Rosalynn was an advocate for mental health and women’s rights.

We have sadly lost so many celebrities and public figures in 2023.
