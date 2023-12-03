Kaley Cuoco Reveals Her Biggest Style Mistake, Why It Was 'The Worst Decision'

Kaley Cuoco is opening up about her biggest style faux pas!

The 38-year-old Based on a True Story star recently shared the one look that she considers her biggest mistake and you can see it right here.

Kaley‘s moment was from the 2013 SAG Awards, where she wore a red, strapless dress, but it was actually her hair that she doesn’t look back on fondly.

Check out what she revealed inside…

“I mean, it’s a pretty big one,” she told People. “I still think this is the worst thing I’ve ever done. I added a hairpiece, but it was bangs.”

Kaley noted that she and her team thought the bangs “looked so cute at home.”

“Literally, I look at pictures and I’m like, ‘That was the worst decision I have ever made,’” the actress said. “It just did not work. It looked so fake.”

