David Hyde Pierce Explains Why He Wasn't In the 'Frasier' Revival

David Hyde Pierce is clearing the air on why he didn’t join the cast of the Frasier revival

The 64-year-old actor portrayed Dr. Niles Crane on the NBC sitcom from 1993 to 2004. For his role, David won four Emmys.

David has now spoken on why he wasn’t involved in the reboot, which saw Kelsey Grammer return to the role of the titular psychiatrist.

Keep reading to find out more…

“It’s not like I said, ‘Oh, I don’t ever want to do that again.’ I loved every moment. It was that I wanted to do other things,” he told the Los Angeles Times.

“And when we got into real talks about the reboot, I had just started on the Julia TV show and was working on a musical and going to do another musical, not this one. And I just thought, ‘I don’t want to be committed to a show and not be able to do stuff like this.’”

In addition to his busy schedule, David felt that it wasn’t necessary to continue his time on Frasier.

“I also thought, ‘They don’t actually need me.’ Frasier has moved on to a new world. They have new characters. And I think I’m right. It’s doing great. And the new people they have are great,” he stated.

Check out the rest of the cast for the Frasier revival!