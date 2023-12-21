Allison Kuch & Isaac Rochell Welcome Their First Child, Document the Birth Process & Share Photos

Allison Kuch and NFL star Isaac Rochell are parents!

The TikTok famous couple welcomed their first child together earlier this month.

On Thursday (December 21), they hopped online to share the first videos of their daughter, reveal her name and so much more!

Head inside for more about Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell’s baby girl…

Allison uploaded a video clip on TikTok, revealing that they had welcomed their daughter Scottie Bee on December 9. The post captured the journey to the hospital and ended with a clip of their little one wearing a knit onesie with her name on it.

She shared a second video of herself snuggling with baby Scottie.

“The last 2 weeks have been an absolute dream, we’re in complete newborn bliss,” Allison reflected on the couple’s newest journey.

If you were unaware, Allison and Isaac, who has played for the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders among other NFL teams, eloped in 2020 and officially exchanged vows in 2021.

We’re so happy for the couple and wish them well with Scottie!