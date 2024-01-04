Top Stories
Thu, 04 January 2024 at 10:41 am

Celebrities Skipping Golden Globes 2024

Celebrities Skipping Golden Globes 2024

The 2024 Golden Globes are set to take place this coming Sunday (January 7), however, we’ve learned of the first celeb set to skip the big awards show event.

Nominations for the show were announced last month and there will still be plenty of huge names attending!

Just Jared will be live updating throughout the entire night as well, so stay tuned and watch the show with us.

Keep reading to find out who is skipping the 2024 Golden Globes, and why…

See who’s skipping below…

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce – Skipping

You may be wondering why Travis Kelce would even attend the Golden Globes. Well, rumor has it that his girlfriend Taylor Swift is actually planning to attend as she’s nominated.

Taylor is nominated in the “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement” category for her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film.

Well, Travis will actually be in Los Angeles with his NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs, as they have a game that same day against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Theoretically, Travis could leave his game and possible go immediately to the Golden Globes afterwards.

However, a source told Page Six that Travis‘ mindset is towards the NFL playoffs and he will be flying immediately back to Kansas City after the Chiefs game on Sunday.

See the full list of Golden Globe nominees if you missed it.
