Sinéad O’Connor's Cause of Death Released

Sinéad O’Connor‘s cause of death has been confirmed after her sudden death in July 2023.

She was only 56 years old at the time of her death. Now, the coroner has confirmed a cause of death for the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer.

“This is to confirm that Ms O’Connor died of natural causes. The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death,” a spokesperson told Daily Mail. People also confirmed natural causes as the cause of death. They do not suspect any foul play.

In July 2023, her family announced, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

One of her friends revealed her final text to him before her tragic passing. Her final social media post also went viral as it was heartbreaking.