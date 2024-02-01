Travis Kelce Clears Up Rumors About Taylor Swift Relationship Timeline

Travis Kelce is clearing up his dating timeline with Taylor Swift.

While on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday (January 31), the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end was asked about all the press he’s been getting because of the high profile nature of their romance.

About his relationship being thrust into the spotlight, Travis said, “You know, it’s been a crazy, crazy ride that I could have never anticipated. But I’m having fun with it. The majority of the world is having fun with it, outside all the cranky NFL fans that just don’t want to see the Chiefs win.”

He also spoke about when they first got together.

The first time Taylor publicly supported Travis at one of his games was on September 24, 2023 in a game against the Chicago Bears.

“We had known each other for close to a month up to that point,” Travis said, shooting down speculation that they hadn’t known each other well before that game. “It wasn’t just an out-of-the-blue, ‘Hey, come to the game.’” Taylor eventually ended up attending 12 of his games during the regular season and playoffs.

“I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It’s been nothing but a wonderful year, man,” he added.

This lines up with what Taylor previously said during her Time Person of the Year interview.

In December 2023, she said about the start of their relationship, “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”