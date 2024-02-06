Top Stories
Tue, 06 February 2024 at 2:48 pm

Marvel Crew Member Dies on 'Wonder Man' Set After Accident

Marvel Crew Member Dies on 'Wonder Man' Set After Accident

A crew member on the set of Marvel‘s upcoming television show Wonder Man has passed away.

The crew member tragically died after falling from rafters on Tuesday (February 6). Filming was not happening at the time of the accident, and they are not filming today as a result of the tragedy.

Keep reading to see the statement Marvel released…

Marvel has released a statement after the death.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident,” a Marvel spokesperson said (via Variety).

The TV show stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the title role.

Wonder Man was first introduced to Marvel Comics in 1964 via The Avengers No. 9.

Via Deadline: “The character otherwise known as Simon Williams is the son of the industrialist Sanford Williams and assumes control of his munitions outfit following his passing, seeing its successes limited when it comes into competition with Tony Stark’s Stark Industries. The younger Williams gains ion-based superpowers, including super strength, while working under the villainous Baron Zemo and establishing himself as an antagonist to The Avengers, though he later decides to become part of that same superhero team.”

Our condolences go out to the crew member’s family during this time.
Photos: Marvel
