Apr 01, 2024 at 4:31 pm
Quinta Brunson Addresses When 'Abbott Elementary' Will End
Quinta Brunson is opening up about Abbott Elementary.
The 34-year-old show creator spoke to ELLE in a new interview, out now.
During the conversation, she discussed advocacy and academic goals, keeping her energy going, storylines of the series, and when the show eventually will come to an end.
Click through to find out what she had to say…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson