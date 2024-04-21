Joey King Says It Doesn't Get Any Better Than Playing Nicole Kidman's Daughter (Or Zac Efron's Assistant)

Joey King looks glorious in Lever Couture on the upcoming #10 issue of Numero Netherlands, on stands in May.

The 24-year-old actress is currently in her press cycle for the critically acclaimed limited Hulu series, We Were The Lucky Ones, which currently stands at 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Getting to make a series based on a miraculous true story is so deeply touching in itself,” Joey shared. “Add on the fact that we had Georgia Hunter involved, who wrote the book, and she is the real life granddaughter of Addy, the role Logan [Lerman] plays. It’s so special to have that kind of influence when making something like this, someone present with deep personal ties to the story. We were so lucky to have her with us. We all have a personal connection to the subject matter based on our ancestry, which made this experience so fulfilling and also really hard at times, but so worth it.”

Keep reading to find out Joey’s take on working with Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron…

Joey’s next big project is the Netflix dramedy, A Family Affair, co-starring Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron. Out November 17!

“What I can tease about this film is how unbelievably hilarious Nicole and Zac are,” Joey shared. “And how lucky I was to spend that time with them. Playing Zac’s assistant who gets to be in charge of his protein intake among other things was a highlight of a lifetime. Playing Nicole Kidman’s daughter and getting to convince people that I’m related to the most beautiful woman ever, does it get any better?”

Other looks Joey wore during her cover shoot: Melitta Baumeister black tubular dress, red lace Jisoo Baik Paris dress, white feather Acne dress, Dolce & Gabbana raincoat look, N21 coresetted top and pants, pink Luchen feather and plastic wrap dress, Stina Rand x Filippa K puffer jacket, and plaid Thom Browne coats. Check out the gallery for the chic full shoot!

