'The Equalizer' Renewed for Season 5 By CBS!

Smash-hit TV show The Equalizer has been renewed for a fifth season by CBS.

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement, “The Equalizer, led by the incomparable Queen Latifah, has all the best elements of a powerful drama. The series is stacked with suspense, heroism, high stakes and formidable characters our audience roots for. We look forward to another dynamic season.”

The series also stars Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, and Laya DeLeon Hayes.

The Equalizer‘s next new episode, “Legendary,” airs on Sunday (April 28). Find out when the season finale will air on CBS!

Unfortunately, two TV shows have been canceled by CBS this month, and they’re both fan favorites.