Did Jason Derulo Fall Down the Stairs at Met Gala 2024?

Every year during the Met Gala (and every other major red carpet event, it seems), there’s a popular meme that resurfaces on social media: Jason Derulo falling down the stairs.

The ongoing joke has been in circulation for nearly a decade since 2015, and yet, there are still people who believe that the news is real, and that the 34-year-old “Savage Love” superstar took a tumble at the star-studded event.

As the 2024 Met Gala red carpet begins, many viewers are already making the joke once again. But how did it all get started?

Here’s what really went down…