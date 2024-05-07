Zendaya Debuts Third Look of the Night Inside Met Gala 2024

Zendaya is officially onto her third look of the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6).

The 27-year-old actress, who is a co-chair of the biggest night in fashion this year, first walked the red carpet wearing Maison Margiela Artisanal. The whimsical gown was dead-on theme, but it was just a warmup.

She changed into vintage Givenchy and wore a bouquet of roses for a second run down the carpet. Once inside New York City’s iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art, Zendaya changed again!

Zendaya joined her fellow co-chairs Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny onstage inside of the venue wearing a bedazzled blush pink dress with a plunging neckline.

It goes without saying that Zendaya made our best-dressed list of the evening.

FYI: Zendaya‘s newest look is custom Celia Kritharioti.

