May 07, 2024 at 1:19 am
By JJ Staff

Zendaya Debuts Third Look of the Night Inside Met Gala 2024

Zendaya Debuts Third Look of the Night Inside Met Gala 2024

Zendaya is officially onto her third look of the 2024 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 6).

The 27-year-old actress, who is a co-chair of the biggest night in fashion this year, first walked the red carpet wearing Maison Margiela Artisanal. The whimsical gown was dead-on theme, but it was just a warmup.

She changed into vintage Givenchy and wore a bouquet of roses for a second run down the carpet. Once inside New York City’s iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art, Zendaya changed again!

Zendaya joined her fellow co-chairs Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny onstage inside of the venue wearing a bedazzled blush pink dress with a plunging neckline.

It goes without saying that Zendaya made our best-dressed list of the evening.

If you want a blast from the past, check out how Zendaya‘s new looks compare to the one that she wore to her first-ever Met Gala.

FYI: Zendaya‘s newest look is custom Celia Kritharioti.

Scroll through the photos of all three of Zendaya’s 2024 Met Gala looks in the gallery…
Photos: Getty
