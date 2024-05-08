'The Chi' Renewed for Season 7 at Paramount+/Showtime

The Chi has been renewed for a seventh season at Paramount+/Showtime!

The first half of season six already debuted, and the next batch of episodes will kick off on Friday, May 10 on Paramount+.

“Lena Waithe is a generational storyteller, whose authentic and unflinching narratives in The Chi resonate deeply, offering a powerful lens into both the complexities of life in Chicago as well as the Black experience in America,” Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, said in a statement. “On the heels of a record-breaking season and ahead of this week’s return, we’re excited to provide fans with the promise of more – ensuring that they can continue to enjoy the raw, emotional stories and unforgettable characters that have made this seminal series a resounding success for Showtime.”

The show was created and is produced by Lena, alongside Common, and several others.

