Bella Hadid Looks Ethereal in Romantic Dress for Orebella Product Launch

Credit: @tiziano.raw

Bella Hadid is celebrating the launch of new perfume products!

The 29-year-old model and Orebella founder attended the body and hair perfume launch event on Thursday (May 7) held at Cento Raw Bar in Los Angeles.

She was dressed head-to-toe in Chloé, including a cream-and-white lace mini dress with romantic detailing, Chloé clogs, and a matching bag.

The evening featured food, cocktails, and music, along with guests like her father, Mohamed Hadid, and influencers such as Lauren Perez, Atiana De La Hoya, Isabel Alysa, Nicole Sahebi, Stevie Dore, and Alexis Braun.

Orebella has launched three distinct scent expressions as a lighter extension of their Skin Parfums. These new Body & Hair Perfume Mists introduce Gardenia’s Whisper, Nectar Dew, and Golden Brulee.

Gardenia’s Whisper is described as “a sheer floral with rhubarb, jasmine, and gardenia infused with hydrating rose water,” while Nectar Dew is a “floral fruity scent with fig, pear, and peony infused with brightening orange blossom water.”

Finally, Golden Brulee is “an amber gourmand with plum, tonka, and vanilla infused with softening coconut water.”

See where Bella ranks among the wealthiest models in the world right now.

She also liked a post criticizing the recent Jeff Bezos-backed Met Gala.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Bella Hadid at her Orebella event…

Posted To:Bella Hadid Event Photos