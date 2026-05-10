Joe Jonas Reveals Summer Plans, Including Dad Time, Touring & More

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Joe Jonas is dishing on his summer plans this year!



The 36-year-old entertainer has had a busy few weeks, from Coachella to joining Demi Lovato on stage and singing the National Anthem at WWE’s Wrestlemania.

However, he’s not slowing down and has lots of hopes and goals for the coming months!

“I’ve got a lot of plans with my brothers,” he told People. “We’re going to be doing some touring. We’ve got a handful of shows that we have coming up.”

The Jonas Brothers are currently in South America for some concerts, and they’re heading back to Las Vegas next week, with more shows coming up in August in North America.

But performing isn’t all Joe plans to do this summer, he’s also looking forward to spending time with his daughters, Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3, who he shares with ex Sophie Turner.

“And it’s going to be a mixture of taking some personal time being dad, doing that stuff, which I love,” he added.

The “Heart By Heart” singer also hopes to do some vacationing in Europe, and spending time in the water and on a boat.

“I’m trying to get my ass on a boat,” Joe shared with a laugh. “I’m trying to find myself in Europe. … I want to travel, and I love to travel even when I’m not working. So I’m going to try to go to Europe, or fun things like that, and get in the water as much as I can.”

If you missed it, later this year the Jonas Brothers are also being honored as Disney Legends!

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