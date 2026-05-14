Taylor Swift Wears Chic Stella McCartney Look for Thursday Dinner at Zero Bond

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Taylor Swift is continuing to enjoy life in New York City and she’s stepping out for another dinner date!

The 36-year-old singer was spotted in a chic Stella McCartney outfit while heading into Zero Bond restaurant for dinner on Thursday night (May 14) in the Big Apple.

Taylor was actually seen getting a deliver from Stella McCartney earlier in the day, so it looks like she decided to wear the outfit that was sent to her! The singer has a long-standing relationship with the designer and they recently sat next to each other while attending a Paul McCartney concert in Los Angeles.

Everything to know about Taylor Swift’s outfit

Taylor is wearing a peplum cotton poplin shirt from Stella McCartney that retails for $1,190.

“Crafted from crisp cotton poplin, this shirt is defined by a sculpted peplum silhouette with a fitted bodice and a classic straight collar for a tailored finish,” the MyTheresa website notes.

She’s also seen wearing wide-legged pants and a belt around her waist.

Taylor is reportedly getting married soon in New York City.

Recent reports have claimed that Taylor is planning on getting married on July 3, 2026 in New York City. News outlets have claimed that save-the-dates have been sent to wedding guests, but nothing has been confirmed as of this point.

Taylor and Travis got engaged back in summer 2025. Check out the engagement photos!

Check out more photos in the gallery below.

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