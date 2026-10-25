Harry Styles Announces ‘Coming Up Roses’ Music Video, Reveals Release Date

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Harry Styles has another music video on the way!

The 32-year-old singer has announced that he’s releasing a music video for “Coming Up Roses,” a song from his latest album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

The video is set to arrive on Monday (October 26), following an announcement onstage during his Madison Square Garden concert on Saturday night (October 24).

Listen to Harry Styles’ “Coming Up Roses”

“Coming Up Roses. October 26, 16:00 UK,” he captioned what appears to be single artwork on his Instagram. That means the video will arrive at 11 a.m. ET for fans in the United States.

The news comes as Harry nears the end of his 30-show residency at the New York City venue, which wraps up on Halloween.

“Coming Up Roses” is one of the 12 songs featured on Harry‘s fourth studio album, which arrived on March 6.

The track was produced by his longtime collaborator Kid Harpoon. It has also become a regular part of his Together, Together tour setlist.

The upcoming release follows the music videos for “Aperture,” “American Girls” and “Dance No More,” which were released earlier this year.

In May, Harry released the music video for “Dance No More,” featuring the singer dancing around in his shorts alongside a group of performers. Watch it here!

The “Coming Up Roses” announcement also arrives as Harry prepares to take his tour to Australia later this year, with performances scheduled in Melbourne and Sydney.

You can see Harry‘s Instagram post about the upcoming release right here.

Stay tuned for the full “Coming Up Roses” music video on Monday!

Read the Lyrics to Harry Styles’ “Coming Up Roses”

Posted To:Harry Styles Music