Alan Dysert Passes Away at 75: ‘All My Children’ Actor’s Wife Confirms Sad News

Credit: Facebook: actorsschoolusa

Alan Dysert, the actor best known for playing Sean Cudahy on All My Children, has sadly passed away.

The soap opera star died on Friday (October 23) at the age of 75, his wife Michele Dysert confirmed in a Facebook tribute shared over the weekend.

“My heart is broken,” Michele wrote while remembering her husband and their life together.

She described Alan as her best friend and reflected on their relationship, explaining how grateful she was to have experienced such a special love.

Alan was best known for portraying Sean Cudahy, a charming con artist, on the ABC soap opera All My Children.

He first appeared on the series in 1980 and was credited in 79 episodes through 1990.

His other acting credits included Soap, Two Weeks and The Grift.

Beyond acting, Alan worked as a musician, writer, filmmaker, producer and acting teacher. He was particularly passionate about helping aspiring performers develop their confidence and pursue their careers.

In her tribute, Michele shared that her husband had experienced several serious health challenges over the years.

Alan previously revealed in his 2023 autobiography, Lights, Camera, Cancer!, that he had been diagnosed with a rare, aggressive and incurable form of cancer.

He detailed undergoing four major cancer-related surgeries, a recurrence of the disease, multiple rounds of chemotherapy and numerous CT scans, per People.

However, Michele did not disclose an official cause of death.

She also reflected on her husband’s sense of humor, adventurous personality and determination to make the most of his life.

“Alan had an incredible gift for storytelling, a wonderful sense of humor, an adventurous spirit, and a personality that could fill any room,” she wrote.

Originally from Illinois, Alan studied at the University of Illinois before pursuing a career in entertainment.

Alongside his work on television, he became a respected acting coach and mentor, including for performers in Nashville.

Michele also shared that Alan wanted people to celebrate his life and remember the happiness he brought them.

The actor is survived by his wife and his two sons, Cody and Cooper.

Our thoughts are with Alan‘s family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.

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