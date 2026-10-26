Instagram Testing New 90 Minute Video Feature

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Instagram is testing a new feature that podcasters and longer-form content creators will likely love.

Select creators are going to be able to test horizontal videos that can be up to 90 minutes in length, beginning today (October 26). This new feature is aptly called “Features.”

Instagram released a statement about this.

“What you’re now going to be able to do is, you see a clip of a podcast that you love, you can just click and continue watching or watch the full video, and you’ll be able to dive in and see the whole thing because creators are going to be able to link these Reels to their overall feature,” Tessa Lyons, vice president of product at Instagram, shared (via THR).

It’s likely you’ll see this from podcasters, comedians, and more stars who tend to create longer content.

And if you’re in Brazil, you may have seen this feature already, as it has been tested there in the past.

Stay tuned as we learn more.

Posted To:Instagram