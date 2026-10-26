Get to Know K-Pop Girl Group MEOVV With 10 Fun Facts From Each Member! (Exclusive)

Credit: THEBLACKLABEL / Capitol Records

MEOVV is making moves on the global K-pop scene, and we want Just Jared readers to get to know the group even better!

The five-member girl group, made up of SOOIN, GAWON, ANNA, NARIN and ELLA, debuted in September 2024 under THEBLACKLABEL, the company founded by producer Teddy Park, who has worked with artists including BLACKPINK and 2NE1.

Their name stands for “My Eyes Open Wide,” and the group features members from South Korea, the United States and Japan.

Most recently, MEOVV released their new single album GO HARD on October 12 via THEBLACKLABEL and Capitol Records.

The two-track project features the title song “GO HARD” and “Indestructible,” with NARIN, GAWON, ELLA and ANNA contributing to the songwriting across the release.

The songs explore themes of growing up, overcoming challenges and finding confidence, following the group’s June EP BITE NOW, which reached No. 7 on Billboard’s World Albums chart.

“We’re strong, confident, and cool, but we also have moments when we feel vulnerable or face challenges,” ELLA said in a statement about the project.

“We want MEOVV to be a group that embraces both the highs and lows of life, so our fans can truly relate to our music and feel a genuine connection with us. We hope our songs can touch their hearts.”

Along with their latest release, the members are sharing some fun details about themselves exclusively with Just Jared, from their favorite celebrities and TV shows to unexpected talents, food preferences and childhood memories.

Click “NEXT” to get to know all five members of MEOVV with 10 Fun Facts from each member…

Posted To:10 Fun Facts Anna Ella Exclusive Gawon K-Pop MEOVV Music Narin Sooin