‘Dune: Part Three’ Final Trailer Released: Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya & Robert Pattinson Star in Epic Conclusion

Credit: Warner Bros.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are preparing for one final battle in the new trailer for Dune: Part Three!

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the final trailer for the upcoming sci-fi movie on Tuesday (October 27), along with new character posters featuring the star-studded cast.

The third and final installment in director Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune trilogy takes place nearly two decades after Paul Atreides (Chalamet) seized control of the Imperium.

Now ruling as Emperor, Paul must deal with the consequences of his reign as old allies return, new enemies emerge, and a conspiracy threatens his hold on power.

The story also follows his complicated relationship with Chani (Zendaya), who finds herself at the center of the growing conflict.

Returning cast members include Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Charlotte Rampling.

Robert Pattinson joins the franchise as the villainous Scytale, who is plotting against Paul’s rule. Isaach de Bankolé also stars in the new movie.

The film is based on Frank Herbert‘s novels, with Denis directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Brian K. Vaughan.

Earlier this year, Timothée surprised fans at a special trailer screening in Los Angeles, where he joined Denis to discuss the highly anticipated sequel.

Dune: Part Three hits theaters and IMAX on December 18, 2026, with international screenings beginning December 16.

Watch the final trailer below and check out the new photos above!

Watch the official final trailer for Dune: Part Three

Posted To:Anya Taylor Joy Denis Villeneuve Dune Dune: Part Three Florence Pugh Jason Momoa Robert Pattinson Timothee Chalamet Trailers Zendaya