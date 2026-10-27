‘Dune: Part Three’ Final Trailer Released: Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya & Robert Pattinson Star in Epic Conclusion

Oct 27, 2026 2 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Timothee Chalamet in Dune Part Three
Credit: Warner Bros.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are preparing for one final battle in the new trailer for Dune: Part Three!

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the final trailer for the upcoming sci-fi movie on Tuesday (October 27), along with new character posters featuring the star-studded cast.

The third and final installment in director Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune trilogy takes place nearly two decades after Paul Atreides (Chalamet) seized control of the Imperium.

Dune Part Three Stills
Dune Part Three Stills

Now ruling as Emperor, Paul must deal with the consequences of his reign as old allies return, new enemies emerge, and a conspiracy threatens his hold on power.

The story also follows his complicated relationship with Chani (Zendaya), who finds herself at the center of the growing conflict.

Dune Part Three Stills
Dune Part Three Stills

Returning cast members include Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Charlotte Rampling.

Robert Pattinson joins the franchise as the villainous Scytale, who is plotting against Paul’s rule. Isaach de Bankolé also stars in the new movie.

Dune Part Three Stills
Dune Part Three Stills

The film is based on Frank Herbert‘s novels, with Denis directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Brian K. Vaughan.

Earlier this year, Timothée surprised fans at a special trailer screening in Los Angeles, where he joined Denis to discuss the highly anticipated sequel.

Dune Part Three Stills
Dune Part Three Stills

Dune: Part Three hits theaters and IMAX on December 18, 2026, with international screenings beginning December 16.

Watch the final trailer below and check out the new photos above!

Watch the official final trailer for Dune: Part Three

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Jennifer Lawrence attends The Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City
Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Confirms Breast Augmentation, Reveals Next Plastic Surgery Plan During Interview About Mes, Her New Haircare Brand

Jennifer Lawrence just announced the launch of her new haircare brand Mes, and in promotion of the new line, she […]
  1. Sophia Bush attends "The Least Problematic Woman In The World" Opening Night at The Lucille Lortel Theatre on October 07, 2025 in New York City
    Chicago P.D.

    Sophia Bush Explains Why She Left ‘Chicago P.D.,’ Plus the Chilling Text She Received From a Co-Star
  2. Noah Wyle in front of the People logo for his Sexiest Man Alive cover
    Noah Wyle

    People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2026 Is Noah Wyle: See His Cover & Reaction to the News!
  3. Kim Kardashian and New Jersey Nets forward basketball player Kris Humphries arrive on the red carpet of the Kardashian Kollection Launch Party on August 17, 2011 in Hollywood, California.
    Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Married Kris Humphries, Despite Knowing In Her ‘Soul’ That It Wasn’t Right
  4. Camille Grammer and Mason Grammer on the left, posing for a photo together. On the right, Kelsey Grammer smiling in front of a Frasier backdrop
    Camille Grammer

    Camille Grammer Slams Ex Husband Kelsey Grammer for Forgetting Daughter Mason’s 25th Birthday