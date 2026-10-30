‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 Episode Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out on Paramount+?

Credit: Paramount+

Dexter: Resurrection is officially back for Season 2!

The hit Paramount+ series returns on Friday (October 30), with Michael C. Hall reprising his role as serial killer Dexter Morgan.

The new season arrives just in time for Halloween, as the Dexter franchise celebrates its 20th anniversary.

This time around, Dexter finds himself caught between two dangerous killers in New York City while also dealing with a midlife crisis. Meanwhile, his son Harrison, played by Jack Alcott, continues his own pursuit of justice.

The second season also features several major additions to the cast, including Brian Cox as the New York Ripper and Dan Stevens as the Five Borough Killer.

Uma Thurman also returns as Charley, alongside Desmond Harrington, James Remar, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa and Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine.

Other newcomers include Bokeem Woodbine and Nona Parker Johnson, while Krysten Ritter and Gabriel Luna are set to appear in guest roles.

Unlike shows that release an entire season at once, Dexter: Resurrection is following a weekly release schedule.

When Do New Episodes of Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Come Out?

Season 2 consists of 10 episodes, with new installments arriving every Friday on Paramount+ with the Premium Plan.

Here’s the full release schedule:

– Episode 1: Friday, October 30

– Episode 2: Friday, November 6

– Episode 3: Friday, November 13

– Episode 4: Friday, November 20

– Episode 5: Friday, November 27

– Episode 6: Friday, December 4

– Episode 7: Friday, December 11

– Episode 8: Friday, December 18

– Episode 9: Friday, December 25

– Episode 10 (Season Finale): Friday, January 1, 2027

Episodes are reported to arrive at 3 a.m. ET / midnight PT on their respective release dates.

Where Can You Watch Dexter: Resurrection Season 2?

All new episodes are available exclusively on Paramount+ with the Premium Plan.

Fans can also catch up on the entire first season on the streaming platform.

For more information about the show’s return, check out our previous coverage of the Season 2 premiere announcement.

Posted To:Dexter Dexter: Resurrection Michael C. Hall Paramount Plus Showtime Television