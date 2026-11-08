‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 14 Cast Shakeup: 1 Major Star Exits, 2 New Actors Join & 6 Stars Return

Nov 8, 2026 5 min read
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Chicago PD Season 14
Credit: NBC

There have been some big changes to the cast of Chicago P.D. in Season 14!

The hit NBC drama returned in October, but one of its original stars has already said goodbye after more than a decade on the show.

LaRoyce Hawkins, who played Kevin Atwater since the series premiered in 2014, officially exited in the second episode of the season.

And there’s already a new face joining the Intelligence Unit!

Naiqui Macabroad made his debut as Officer Donovan “Penny” Watts in October, stepping into the spot left open by Atwater’s departure.

Meanwhile, Jason Beghe, Marina Squerciati, Patrick John Flueger and several other familiar stars are back.

We’ve rounded up the latest cast changes, including who’s returning, who’s leaving and who’s joining Season 14.

Keep reading to see the Chicago P.D. Season 14 cast changes…

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