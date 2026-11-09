First Choice Singer Rochelle Fleming Dies at 72

Nov 9, 2026 2 min read
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Rochelle Fleming performs on stage.
Credit: Getty Images

Rochelle Fleming has died at 72.

Best known as the lead singer of the R&B and disco group First Choice, Rochelle reportedly died on November 5 in her hometown of Philadelphia, according to a statement posted on her Instagram account by her manager.

“She brought light, laughter and love to the world. Services to celebrate her life will be announced at a later date,” her manager George Iz Correia wrote in the caption. She said she was sharing the statement on behalf of the Fleming and Finney family.

No cause of death has been given at this time.

Rochelle formed First Choice—originally called the Debonettes—with Annette Guest, Wardell Piper, and Malanie McSears in 1971 when they were students in high school.

Some of their hit songs include “Doctor Love,” “Guilty,” “Love Thang,” and “Let No Man Put Asunder.” The group split in 1980 and Rochelle released several songs as a solo artist, too, like “It’s Not Over” and “Nobody’s Fool.”

Sister Sledge, another Philadelphia-born musical group, shared a tribute to Rochelle on Instagram on Monday, (November 9).

“We’ve just heard of the passing of Rochelle Fleming, lead singer of the fantastic First Choice, and fellow Philly born artist. Rochelle’s legacy will live on through her beautifully soulful voice and music. May she rest in heavenly peace, and our condolences to her family and loved ones,” read their post.

Our thoughts are with Rochelle‘s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

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