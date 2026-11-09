Is Carla Hall Leaving Food Network? What We Know

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Carla Hall, a popular chef and judge on many Food Network shows, might be done at the network.

According to a recent report from The U.S. Sun, Carla has allegedly parted ways with the network after being there for over a decade on shows like Halloween Baking Championship, Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, and Holiday Baking Championship.

Carla Hall is rumored to no longer be working with Food Network

“Carla is focusing on her shows on other networks and on her personal projects like her book,” a source told the outlet. “She hasn’t been talking to Food Network. It seems like there is no relationship there at the moment.”

However, the inside went on to say there are reportedly “no hard feelings on the network’s side, but there are no discussions to bring Carla back for anything.”

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Nothing extremely negative happened between Food Network and Carla, it’s just business,” the insider added.

Carla officially exited Halloween Baking Championship before season 12

The celebrity chef has not announced any kind of formal departure from Food Network, but she did reveal she was exiting Halloween Baking Championship before its season 12 premiere in September.

“The end of an era for me. Thank you Halloween Baking,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post showcasing some of her scariest costumes over the years.

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