Toukie Smith Passes Away at 74: ‘227’ Actress & Robert De Niro’s Former Partner Battled Multiple Sclerosis

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Toukie Smith, the actress and model best known for her role on 227 and her former relationship with Robert De Niro, has sadly passed away at the age of 74.

The television star passed away on Wednesday (November 4) at a hospital in New York City, according to reports published on Monday (November 9).

Her passing was confirmed by her twin children, Airyn De Niro and Julian De Niro, whom she shared with the 83-year-old Oscar-winning actor.

Toukie had been battling multiple sclerosis, according to her family.

What Happened to Toukie Smith?

According to People, Toukie passed away following what her children described as a “long, courageous battle” with multiple sclerosis.

Her family confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic disease affecting the central nervous system, including the brain and spinal cord.

Toukie, whose birth name was Doris Smith, was born in Philadelphia in September 1952.

She began her modeling career in 1972 and went on to work with major fashion designers including Hubert de Givenchy, Thierry Mugler, Issey Miyake and Patrick Kelly.

She was named Bloomingdale’s Model of the Year in 1978.

Her brother was the late fashion designer Willi Smith, who founded the influential WilliWear label and passed away in 1987.

Toukie later transitioned into acting, appearing on Miami Vice before joining the NBC sitcom 227 in 1989.

She played Eva Rawley on the comedy, which starred Marla Gibbs, during its final two seasons.

Her film credits also included Talkin’ Dirty After Dark, I Like It Like That, Joe’s Apartment and The Preacher’s Wife.

Toukie Smith Shared Two Children With Robert De Niro

Toukie and Robert began dating in 1988 and were together until 1996.

The former couple welcomed twins Airyn and Julian in October 1995 through a surrogate.

Their children largely grew up outside the public spotlight, although Airyn made headlines in April 2025 when she publicly came out as a transgender woman.

In an interview with Them, Airyn discussed how the Black women in her life, including her mother, helped shape her identity.

Robert also publicly expressed his support for his daughter following the interview.

“I love all my children,” he said in a statement.

Our thoughts are with Toukie‘s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Posted To:Airyn De Niro Julian De Niro RIP Robert De Niro Toukie Smith Willi Smith