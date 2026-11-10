‘Mormon Wives’ Star Miranda Hope Files for Divorce From Chase McWhorter 2 Years After Split, Both React

Credit: Instagram: miranda__hope / dchasemac

Miranda Hope is officially moving forward with her divorce from Chase McWhorter.

The 28-year-old The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star filed for divorce from her estranged husband in September, nearly two years after they separated.

Miranda and Chase, 31, married in 2017 and share two children, Brooks and Cohen.

Although the former couple previously described themselves as divorced, their marriage had not been legally dissolved.

Now, both Miranda and Chase are speaking out about the filing, including why it took so long for them to make their split official.

What Did Miranda Hope and Chase McWhorter Say About Their Divorce?

According to TMZ, Miranda filed for divorce in September, with People reporting that the paperwork was submitted on September 21.

Court records also show that a child support worksheet and notice of required classes were filed, although the details of the divorce documents have been kept private.

The former couple addressed the news in a joint statement to People, joking about how long it had taken them to make their separation official.

“After much thought and consideration, we’ve decided to finally let the government in on the worst-kept secret: we’re not together. We understand this news may come as a shock to absolutely no one, and hope everyone can take the time they need to process during this incredibly predictable time. We hope this officially puts the Ross and Rachel comparisons to rest. Please direct all further questions to our attorneys, who are thrilled we’re finally getting around to this,” they said.

Meanwhile, Chase posted a TikTok video on Monday (November 9) reacting to the news.

“You may have won the battle, but I will win the war,” he joked before clarifying that he was already aware of the filing.

He attributed the delay to “laziness” and expressed his support for Miranda as they move forward.

Miranda then responded in the comments, joking that she had been the one responsible for completing the paperwork.

“‘laziness.’ yeahhh i’m the one that had to fill out all the paperwork and such,” she wrote, joking that she was taking everything in the divorce and that Chase would have known if he’d read the paperwork.

Chase continued the exchange by jokingly asking her to share some of the cosmetic products she receives through PR.

“This is fine just let me have some of ur cosmetic PR so I can feel cute. Thx,” he responded.

Why Did Miranda Hope and Chase McWhorter Split?

Miranda and Chase announced their separation in 2024 after seven years of marriage.

During an August 2024 appearance on the Weekly Trash podcast, Miranda explained that their relationship had experienced problems long before they decided to separate.

She also clarified that the MomTok soft-swinging scandal was not the reason their marriage ended.

Despite their breakup, Miranda has spoken positively about the friendship they maintained while raising their children.

The former couple’s relationship has also made headlines amid the drama surrounding their Mormon Wives costars.

Earlier this year, Chase acknowledged kissing Jessi Draper, who was a friend of Miranda‘s.

Miranda subsequently addressed the situation, explaining that while she no longer had romantic feelings for Chase, she expected respect from him as a co-parent.

She has since moved on romantically and is dating Kaleb Winterburn, a member of the Montana Boyz social media group.

The news comes just days after fellow Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck filed for divorce from Zac Affleck after seven years of marriage.

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