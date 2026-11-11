‘The Body’ Ending Explained: What Happens to Grace, What Her Final Words Mean & Who Confesses?

Credit: Netflix

Netflix‘s new thriller The Body has arrived, and the first season ends with some major revelations!

The eight-episode series premiered Wednesday (November 11), following a group of Catholic high school dancers whose lives spiral out of control after an initiation goes terribly wrong.

The show stars Sofia Wylie as Grace, a teenager who falls into a mysterious coma after taking Ecstasy during a dance team initiation. As her classmates attempt to hide what happened, rumors of miracles and supernatural visions begin spreading throughout their community.

By the finale, the truth about how Grace ended up in a coma starts coming out, but the show leaves viewers with one particularly shocking final moment.

Fortunately, the show’s creators and cast are offering some insight into the ending, including what Grace’s final words could mean.

Warning: Major spoilers for The Body Season 1 ahead!

Keep reading for a breakdown of The Body’s ending…

Posted To:Geena Meszaros Gina Gammell Kristina Bogic Netflix Quinn Shephard Sara Boustany Sofia Wylie Television The Body