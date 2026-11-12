’12 12 12′ Episode Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Drop on Apple TV?

Credit: Apple TV

12 12 12 is arriving on Apple TV, and fans will have several weeks of episodes to look forward to!

The new crime thriller stars Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan, who face off in a dangerous game involving a major bank robbery.

The eight-episode series premieres Friday (November 13), with two episodes available on launch day. After that, viewers will have to wait a week between new episodes.

The show follows a disgraced FBI agent, played by Anthony, and an American criminal, played by Jamie, whose paths cross during an ambitious heist involving a bank vault beneath Zurich, Switzerland.

The title refers to the three timelines used to tell the story: the 12 months spent planning the robbery, the 12 hours of the heist, and the 12 days afterward.

So, when does each episode arrive, and when is the season finale?

When do new episodes of 12 12 12 come out?

According to Apple TV’s official announcement, the first two episodes premiere on November 13, followed by one new episode every Friday.

Here’s the complete Season 1 release schedule:

– Episode 1: Friday, November 13

– Episode 2: Friday, November 13

– Episode 3: Friday, November 20

– Episode 4: Friday, November 27

– Episode 5: Friday, December 4

– Episode 6: Friday, December 11

– Episode 7: Friday, December 18

– Episode 8 (Season Finale): Friday, December 25

The finale arrives on Christmas Day, bringing the first season to an end.

Where can you watch 12 12 12?

All eight episodes will be available exclusively on Apple TV, with the first two arriving November 13.

You can find the series on its official Apple TV streaming page.

Along with Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan, the cast includes Jack Kesy, Agathe Rousselle, Sallie Harmsen, José Garcia and Kali Reis.

The series was created by Dudi Appleton and Jim Keeble, with Anthony and Jamie also serving as executive producers.

Jamie recently opened up about preparing for his character, including why he had to adjust his New York accent during production.

Find out what Jamie Dornan revealed about his accent in 12 12 12.

Posted To:12-12-12 Agathe Rousselle Anthony Mackie Apple Tv Jack Kesy Jamie Dornan Jose Garcia Kali Reis Sallie Harmsen Television