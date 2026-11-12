’12 12 12′ Episode Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Drop on Apple TV?

Nov 12, 2026 2 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
12 12 12 Key Art
Credit: Apple TV

12 12 12 is arriving on Apple TV, and fans will have several weeks of episodes to look forward to!

The new crime thriller stars Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan, who face off in a dangerous game involving a major bank robbery.

The eight-episode series premieres Friday (November 13), with two episodes available on launch day. After that, viewers will have to wait a week between new episodes.

The show follows a disgraced FBI agent, played by Anthony, and an American criminal, played by Jamie, whose paths cross during an ambitious heist involving a bank vault beneath Zurich, Switzerland.

The title refers to the three timelines used to tell the story: the 12 months spent planning the robbery, the 12 hours of the heist, and the 12 days afterward.

So, when does each episode arrive, and when is the season finale?

Jamie Dornan in 12 12 12

When do new episodes of 12 12 12 come out?

According to Apple TV’s official announcement, the first two episodes premiere on November 13, followed by one new episode every Friday.

Here’s the complete Season 1 release schedule:

Episode 1: Friday, November 13

Episode 2: Friday, November 13

Episode 3: Friday, November 20

Episode 4: Friday, November 27

Episode 5: Friday, December 4

Episode 6: Friday, December 11

Episode 7: Friday, December 18

Episode 8 (Season Finale): Friday, December 25

The finale arrives on Christmas Day, bringing the first season to an end.

Anthony Mackie in 12 12 12

Where can you watch 12 12 12?

All eight episodes will be available exclusively on Apple TV, with the first two arriving November 13.

You can find the series on its official Apple TV streaming page.

Along with Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan, the cast includes Jack Kesy, Agathe Rousselle, Sallie Harmsen, José Garcia and Kali Reis.

The series was created by Dudi Appleton and Jim Keeble, with Anthony and Jamie also serving as executive producers.

Jamie recently opened up about preparing for his character, including why he had to adjust his New York accent during production.

Find out what Jamie Dornan revealed about his accent in 12 12 12.

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
: Ben Affleck attends Netflix's "ANIMALS" World Premiere at Directors Village on October 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California on the right, Alanis Morissette performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California on the left
Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette Calls Out Ben Affleck for Sexuality Comment, Shows Clip of His Head Exploding in Concert

Alanis Morissette is calling out Ben Affleck. The 52-year-old entertainer was performing during her Butterfly with a Machete: A Rock […]
  1. Ana de Armas and boyfriend Beto Montenegro on the red carpet at Latin Grammy event
    Ana de Armas

    Ana de Armas Makes Red Carpet Debut with Boyfriend Beto Montenegro While Supporting Him at Latin Grammy Event
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger on Jimmy Kimmel Live
    Arnold Schwarzenegger

    Arnold Schwarzenegger Confirms He’s Still a Republican, Explains Why He Remains With the Political Party
  3. Chris Hemsworth in a white button-up shirt at a movie premiere.
    Chris Hemsworth

    Masked Men Steal 3 Cars From Chris Hemsworth’s Property, Police Investigation Underway
  4. Zendaya, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Selena Gomez stock image to announce their salaries
    Alan Ritchson

    Highest-Paid TV Stars Revealed: Zendaya, Selena Gomez & More Make Up to $2 Million Per Episode