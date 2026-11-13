Britney Spears Launches Website for Her BTiny Jewelry Brand, Teases Project 23 Years in the Making

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Britney Spears is getting closer to launching her long-awaited jewelry collection!

The 44-year-old “Breathe on Me” pop superstar has officially unveiled a new website for BTiny, her upcoming jewelry brand, on Friday (November 13).

The website’s launch comes just days after reports surfaced that Britney was preparing to unveil a secret business venture that had been a longtime dream of hers.

Fans can now sign up for updates about the collection, although the jewelry itself is not available to purchase just yet.

What Do We Know About Britney Spears’ BTiny Jewelry Line?

The new website, BTinyJewels.com, features the brand’s logo and a teaser suggesting the project has been in development for more than two decades.

“23 YEARS IN THE MAKING…” the website declares.

Fans previously rediscovered a 2003 interview with radio station Y100, conducted while she was promoting In the Zone, in which she discussed plans for a jewelry line called BTiny. She described wanting to make small, intricate pieces, showing that the idea dates back more than two decades.

Visitors are invited to submit their email addresses to receive updates about the upcoming launch. There’s also an option to sign up for text message notifications.

However, the website has not yet revealed specific jewelry designs, prices or an official launch date.

According to Page Six, a source close to Britney says she has spent the past year working on the collection, describing it as a personal project she has wanted to pursue for many years.

The singer actually first announced BTiny back in November 2024, when she shared an early look at her plans on Instagram.

At the time, Britney described the collection as featuring delicate, unusual and one-of-a-kind pieces.

She also shared a look at a piece of jewelry featuring rings connected to a bracelet by a chain.

In May 2025, TMZ reported that her team had taken steps to trademark the brand name.

The new website is the latest development for the project, which Britney publicly announced two years ago.

Britney has previously found success outside of music with her fragrance collections, including Curious and Fantasy, along with her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.

We’ll have to see when the jewelry finally becomes available! Check out Britney‘s new BTiny website here.

Posted To:Britney Spears Fashion