Taylor Swift to Perform at CMA Awards 2026!

Nov 13, 2026 2 min read
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Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 04, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
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It’s official: Taylor Swift is set to perform at the 2026 CMA Awards next week!

The 36-year-old superstar will take the stage at the 60th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday (November 18), which is 10 years after her last appearance at the show, and 13 years after she last performed!

She is, of course, a two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year at the CMAs. If you are not aware, she actually became the youngest Entertainer of the Year winner back in 2009. To this day, she remains the youngest artist ever to win the honor!

She is nominated this year for Single of the Year for her smash-hit Toy Story 5 song “I Knew It, I Knew You.”

Hosted by Lainey Wilson for a third consecutive year, the CMA Awards airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 18. Just Jared will be live updating throughout the night, so stay tuned with us.

What Is Taylor Swift Performing at the CMAs?

Earlier this week, DeuxMoi shared that they’re “hearing that Taylor Swift may be among the performers participating in a special tribute to Dolly Parton at the 60th Annual CMA Awards on November 18.”

This has not been confirmed at this time.

We did already know that she would be appearing at the show, which she revealed when she learned of her nomination.

“LOOKS LIKE I HAVEN’T YEE’D MY LAST HAW THANK YOU CMA!!!! See you there Nov. 18,” she previously wrote on Instagram.

See who else is nominated this year.

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