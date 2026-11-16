How & When Robert Pattinson Found Out He Was James Bond

Credit: Getty Images

Robert Pattinson was announced as the new James Bond star earlier today (November 16), and some new information about his casting was revealed.

THR‘s Borys Kit revealed when the 40-year-old actor learned he had landed the role, and who told all the runners-up that they had not been selected.

Robert Pattinson Was Called on Sunday, November 15!

Director Denis Villeneuve called Robert to let him know personally, according to Borys Kit.

Apparently, he was only told yesterday that he had landed the part.

Producer Amy Pascal is said to have called all the men that did not land the role.

Nicholas Hoult, Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, and Josh O’Connor were among the names floated as possible contenders.

Robert Pattinson is James Bond https://t.co/3GulkhblDp — James Bond (@007) November 16, 2026

Robert Pattinson Releases Statement on the Role

Robert released a statement after the news was confirmed, giving his thanks to those behind-the-scenes of the process including director Denis Villeneuve, producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, executive producer Tanya Lapointe, and the team at Amazon MGM Studios.

Robert said in a statement, “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime. I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

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