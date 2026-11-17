What’s Happening at 2:20 PM Today? FEMA’s Nationwide Emergency Alert Test Explained

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If you’re watching television or listening to the radio on Tuesday (November 17), you might hear an unexpected emergency alert!

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), working with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), is conducting a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET.

The test is designed to make sure broadcasters and other communications providers can deliver emergency messages to the public when needed.

Here’s what to expect, including whether your phone will receive an alert.

Will Your Phone Get an Emergency Alert at 2:20 PM?

Unlike the nationwide emergency alert test in October 2023, today’s test will not include a nationwide alert sent directly to cell phones.

Instead, radio and television stations, cable systems and satellite providers will briefly interrupt their regular programming to broadcast the test message.

The interruption is expected to last approximately one minute.

The message will begin by identifying itself as a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and will explain that no action is required. The warning reads: “This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

The test takes place at 2:20 p.m. ET, which is 1:20 p.m. CT, 12:20 p.m. MT and 11:20 a.m. PT.

According to FEMA, the test helps officials evaluate whether the system can reliably deliver national emergency warnings.

The agency is required by law to conduct a nationwide test at least once every three years.

If the test cannot take place today, the backup date is December 3, 2026.

There’s no need to take any action when the alert sounds, and normal programming will resume afterward.

Posted To:Fema radio Television