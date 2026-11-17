‘GTA 6 Online’ Release Date: Will ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Have Multiplayer at Launch?

Credit: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto VI is almost here, but fans hoping to explore Vice City with their friends might have to wait a little longer!

The highly anticipated video game from Rockstar Games officially launches Thursday (November 19), bringing players back to Vice City in a new open-world adventure.

The game follows Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, two criminals who find themselves caught up in a conspiracy across the fictional state of Leonida.

With the release just two days away, players are wondering whether GTA 6 will have online multiplayer at launch, especially after the enormous success of GTA Online.

Fortunately, Rockstar and PlayStation have already provided some important details about the new game’s multiplayer availability.

Here’s what we know about GTA 6 Online, including when it could arrive and whether the existing GTA Online will continue.

Will GTA 6 Have Online Multiplayer at Launch?

No, Grand Theft Auto VI will not have online multiplayer when it launches on November 19.

Rockstar has officially described the game as a single-player experience, and the PlayStation website confirms that it is designed for one player.

The PlayStation Store listing also specifies that offline play is enabled.

That means players will initially be exploring Vice City through the story of Jason and Lucia, rather than joining friends in a shared online world.

Rockstar has not announced a multiplayer mode for the new game or confirmed whether one will be added later.

When Will GTA 6 Online Be Released?

As of November 17, 2026, there is no official release date for GTA 6 Online.

However, there has been speculation that multiplayer could arrive sometime in 2027.

In September, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy suggested during an interview with Bloomberg that multiplayer for GTA 6 could launch in 2027, although Rockstar has not confirmed his prediction.

“You are going to see this big bump with GTA 6, but then an even bigger one next year when they launch multiplayer,” he said.

For comparison, the original Grand Theft Auto V launched in September 2013, with GTA Online arriving approximately two weeks later on October 1.

It’s possible Rockstar could follow a similar approach with the new game, but there has been no official announcement suggesting that will happen.

Will the Original GTA Online Continue After GTA 6 Launches?

Yes! Players who want to continue enjoying online multiplayer will still have access to the existing GTA Online experience.

Take-Two has confirmed that Rockstar will continue supporting GTA Online with new content and ongoing events, even as Grand Theft Auto VI launches.

There’s also an important distinction involving the GTA+ subscription.

Eligible players who digitally preorder GTA 6 can claim one month of GTA+ at no additional cost, but the subscription automatically renews at the regular monthly price unless canceled. The offer relates to Rockstar’s existing subscription service and does not confirm access to a new multiplayer mode.

For now, GTA 6 launches November 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S as a single-player game.

Find out what time GTA 6 unlocks in your region and the latest updates on the game’s PC release.

Posted To:Extra Grand Theft Auto Grand Theft Auto 6 Grand Theft Auto Vi Gta 6 Rockstar Games Take-two Interactive Video Games