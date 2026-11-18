2026 CMA Awards Performers & Presenters: Full Lineup
Tonight is the night: the 2026 CMA Awards are set to air and we have all the info you’re going to want want to see ahead of the broadcast!
The 2026 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena later tonight from 8-11 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with the show available to stream the following day on Hulu. Lainey Wilson returns as host.
Ella Langley leads the pack this year in terms of nominations with 9 total. Miranda Lambert follows with seven nominations, while Kacey Musgraves and producer Ben West each received five. Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Stephen Wilson Jr. each picked up four nominations.
There are also 13 first-time CMA Awards nominees this year, including Avery Anna, Jack Antonoff, Carter Faith, Muscadine Bloodline, Emily Ann Roberts and Thelma & James, among others.
The CMA put together a stellar lineup for this year’s show.
Scroll down to see who to expect…
2026 CMA Awards Presenters List
Avery Anna
Michael Bublé
Joe Buck
Jessica Chastain
Carter Faith
Vince Gill
Little Big Town
Martina McBride
Carly Pearce
Glen Powell
Emily Ann Roberts
Darius Rucker
Laura Rutledge
Shaboozey
Kimberly Williams-Paisley
CeCe Winans
Lee Ann Womack
2026 CMA Awards Special Appearances
Clint Black
Luke Bryan
Lady A
Leanne Morgan
Matt Rife
Lara Spencer
2026 CMA Awards Performers List
Taylor Swift
Ella Langley
Miranda Lambert
Kacey Musgraves
Cody Johnson
Tucker Wetmore
Tim McGraw
Zach Top
The Red Clay Strays
See who else is nominated this year.
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