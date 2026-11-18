2026 CMA Awards Performers & Presenters: Full Lineup

Credit: Robby Klein/Disney

Tonight is the night: the 2026 CMA Awards are set to air and we have all the info you’re going to want want to see ahead of the broadcast!

The 2026 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena later tonight from 8-11 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with the show available to stream the following day on Hulu. Lainey Wilson returns as host.

Ella Langley leads the pack this year in terms of nominations with 9 total. Miranda Lambert follows with seven nominations, while Kacey Musgraves and producer Ben West each received five. Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Stephen Wilson Jr. each picked up four nominations.

There are also 13 first-time CMA Awards nominees this year, including Avery Anna, Jack Antonoff, Carter Faith, Muscadine Bloodline, Emily Ann Roberts and Thelma & James, among others.

The CMA put together a stellar lineup for this year’s show.

Scroll down to see who to expect…

2026 CMA Awards Presenters List

Avery Anna

Michael Bublé

Joe Buck

Jessica Chastain

Carter Faith

Vince Gill

Little Big Town

Martina McBride

Carly Pearce

Glen Powell

Emily Ann Roberts

Darius Rucker

Laura Rutledge

Shaboozey

Kimberly Williams-Paisley

CeCe Winans

Lee Ann Womack

2026 CMA Awards Special Appearances

Clint Black

Luke Bryan

Lady A

Leanne Morgan

Matt Rife

Lara Spencer

2026 CMA Awards Performers List

Taylor Swift

Ella Langley

Miranda Lambert

Kacey Musgraves

Cody Johnson

Tucker Wetmore

Tim McGraw

Zach Top

The Red Clay Strays

See who else is nominated this year.

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