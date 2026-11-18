What Is Taylor Swift Performing at CMA Awards 2026 & Do We Know What Time She’ll Take the Stage?

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The 2026 CMA Awards are set to air live tonight (November 18) on ABC!

Many might be wondering which stars will be in attendance at the show. The Country Music Association put together a stellar lineup of performers and presenters.

One of music’s biggest stars, Taylor Swift, be in attendance!

Taylor Swift Is Attending the 2026 CMA Awards!

Not only is Taylor Swift attending, but she will also be taking the stage! Taylor is set to perform at the CMA Awards later this evening.

She is, of course, a two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year at the CMAs. If you are not aware, she actually became the youngest Entertainer of the Year winner back in 2009. To this day, she remains the youngest artist ever to win the honor!

She is nominated this year for Single of the Year for her smash-hit Toy Story 5 song “I Knew It, I Knew You.”

What Is Taylor Swift Performing?

We don’t actually know what Taylor Swift is performing, but last week, some rumored info was shared.

Celeb gossip site DeuxMoi shared that they’re “hearing that Taylor Swift may be among the performers participating in a special tribute to Dolly Parton at the 60th Annual CMA Awards on November 18.”

Fans also are guessing that she could perform “I Knew It, I Knew You,” though this is just speculation at this time.

If she were to perform at an In Memoriam tribute to Dolly Parton, those tend to be placed in the second-half of award shows. No set time has been revealed.

Ella Langley leads the pack this year in terms of nominations with 9 total. Miranda Lambert follows with seven nominations, while Kacey Musgraves and producer Ben West each received five. Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Stephen Wilson Jr. each picked up four nominations.

The 60th Annual CMA Awards air Wednesday, November 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.

See who else is nominated this year.

Posted To:2026 Cma Awards CMA Awards Extra Taylor Swift