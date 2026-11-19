Lance Broadway, ‘Olympus Has Fallen’ Actor & Former MLB Pitcher, Dies at 43

Credit: Getty Images

Lance Broadway, an actor who also played in the MLB, has tragically passed away at the young age of 43.

He was a pitcher for teams like Chicago White Sox and New York Mets before becoming an actor. He appeared in 27 Major League Baseball games across three seasons between 2007 and 2009, pitching a total of 55 innings for the Chicago White Sox and New York Mets.

How Did Lance Broadway Die?

According to TMZ, he was “found dead inside an apartment stairwell in Texas.” He passed on Tuesday (November 17), and authorities responded to a 9-1-1 call that came in from someone who found him in the Dallas complex.

No official cause of death has been released at this time.

After he played in the MLB, he went on to star in films including Olympus Has Fallen and Beyond the Trek, and had some roles on television shows including Lucifer, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Colony.

Our thoughts are with Lance Broadway‘s friends, family, and loved ones during this time. RIP.

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