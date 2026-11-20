DANNA & EMJAY’s ‘Moreno Fantasy RMX’ Lyrics & Meaning Explained: Watch Their New Music Video

Credit: YouTube: EMJAY / Danna

DANNA and EMJAY are teaming up for a hot new Latin pop collaboration!

The two Mexican singers released “Moreno Fantasy RMX” on Thursday (November 19), putting a new spin on EMJAY‘s song from her latest album, POP PESADO.

The remix features a brand-new verse from DANNA, who previously starred in the Netflix series Elite, along with new vocals and production reworked in collaboration with VINCO.

The song explores attraction, desire and the excitement of falling for someone.

The pair also released an official music video featuring a dramatic prison escape, motorcycles and fireworks!

What Do DANNA & EMJAY’s “Moreno Fantasy RMX” Lyrics Mean?

“Moreno Fantasy” is a playful, flirtatious song about being completely captivated by someone and fantasizing about spending more time with them.

In Spanish, “moreno” can refer to someone with dark hair or a darker complexion.

DANNA opens the remix with a new verse describing how excited she gets around someone she’s attracted to. She sings about riding on his motorcycle, getting nervous before a kiss and wanting him to promise her another night together.

EMJAY continues the flirtation in her verse, singing about late-night conversations, physical attraction and her fantasies about the person she wants.

Throughout the chorus, the two singers express how they can’t stop thinking about their love interests and wanting to be physically close to them.

However, the lyrics aren’t entirely about lust: in the bridge, DANNA and EMJAY reveal a more vulnerable side as they ask for attention, suggesting their casual attraction might be turning into something more serious.

By the end, EMJAY admits that she doesn’t usually fall in love, but this particular romance has her coming close.

Watch DANNA & EMJAY’s “Moreno Fantasy RMX” Music Video

The official music video, directed by Jorge Patiño, follows DANNA and EMJAY as they escape from a prison together.

The singers eventually reunite with their respective love interests, who are waiting for them on motorcycles, before the video concludes with fireworks.

The motorcycle imagery also connects to DANNA‘s new verse, which includes a reference to riding with her romantic interest.

The collaboration began after DANNA discovered EMJAY‘s music and reached out to her on Instagram.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the singers explained that they decided to rebuild the song together rather than simply adding a guest verse.

Their creative process included new songwriting and changes to the production alongside VINCO.

DANNA also spoke about wanting to support other artists in the Latin pop scene and build a stronger sense of community through collaborations.

EMJAY, whose full name is María José de la Torre Villaseñor, released POP PESADO in September, marking a new musical direction blending pop melodies with rock influences.

The singer previously spoke about the album and her song “LOBO.”

DANNA, meanwhile, is preparing her upcoming project VISIONS, which has already introduced the chapters LUCID DREAMS and WET DREAMS.

Read the Lyrics to “Moreno Fantasy (rmx)”

Posted To:DANNA Danna Paola EMJAY Lyrics Music