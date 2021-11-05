Kanye West Reveals His COVID Vaccine Status

Kanye West is opening up about his coronavirus vaccine status.

The “Flashing Lights” superstar spoke out in an interview on Drink Champs.

During the conversation, he talked about his current whereabouts and traveling around the world.

“I traveled to Paris a couple weeks ago, and I had to go through Lisbon,” he began to explain of one of his recent trips.

“You can go through Lisbon without being vaccinated. I only got one of the shots, so I’m half-ccinated,” he then said, confirming he hasn’t been fully vaccinated.

At the same time, he also discussed his relationship with Kim Kardashian, as well as what he considers “the worst thing” he ever did.

