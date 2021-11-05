Kanye West Says Signing Big Sean Was the 'Worst Thing' He Ever Did & Big Sean Responds

Kanye West has some regrets.

The Ye rapper made an appearance on Drink Champs, and opened up about his career choices, including signing Big Sean to his GOOD Music, which he declared “the worst thing I’ve ever done.”

“Nah, look, I know this man’s mama,” he said about Big Sean, while also bringing up John Legend.

“I’ve changed this man’s family. And both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life and that’s some sellout shit. And I don’t rock with neither of them and I need my apologies…n–gas is scared,” he said.

Big Sean responded on Twitter, first with a string of cry laughing emojis. Then he posted a photo of the two together recently.

“Was just wit this man, he ain’t say none of that!!! And this was after the interview! I’m dying laughing at you @kanyewest 😂,” he said, adding that he “can’t wait to go on drink champs now.”

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 5, 2021