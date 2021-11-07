Big Bird Confirms He Got the Coronavirus Vaccine

Big Bird is getting vaccinated amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The iconic Sesame Street muppet revealed on social media on Saturday (November 6) that he received the vaccine.

“I got the COVID-19 vaccine today!” he said in his first tweet since March.

“My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.”

“Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!” he added, referring to the CNN journalist, who joined Big Bird and Dr. Sanjay Gupta for the The ABCs of Vaccines Town Hall hosted by CNN and Sesame Street that morning.

