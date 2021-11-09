Ed Sheeran Says He Doesn't Feel Accepted by the Pop Scene

Top Stories
Bella Hadid Shares Crying Selfies & Opens Up About Her Anxiety

Ed Sheeran is opening up about his feelings about the pop world.

The “Bad Habits” singer-songwriter made an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Tuesday (November 9).

During his appearance, Ed revealed his true thoughts about the pop community.

“I’m not accepted by my genre,” he said.

“I thought it was quite telling that my album came out and the only people that emailed me in-depth about liking it were like Dave and Stormzy and people from the UK rap and UK grime scene,” he continued.

“My peers largely, I feel, in the pop scene often don’t want me to succeed…I’ve never felt accepted by my scene.”

He also revealed how he feels about releasing his album around the same time as Adele.
